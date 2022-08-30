Preston North End explains transfer situation with Coventry City game approaching

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North End play Coventry City in the Championship on Wednesday night, 7:45pm, with the transfer window closing at 11pm the following day.

Lowe is still on the lookout for two more players if possible, a right wing back and a striker, but having the contest so close to the final day of the window doesn’t impact on their dealings.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe applauds the fans at the final whistle after Cardiff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everything is in place for PNE, should they strike a deal, so Lowe is confident that the game will cause no issues.

He said: “There's no disruption, it's all set in stone. We're ready to go if called upon, we're not just going to throw a dice and see what number comes out, it's not like that.

"The recruitment team was in on Monday and we're ready to act if need be.

“It's a tough situation because you're five or six games in and the transfer window is still open, you have to still worry that something comes along that you can't refuse, that's both sides really.

"I've made a stance that we don't want anyone to leave the football club that's not on our terms. If we can get a couple in that could help us then great.”

The opening and closing of the transfer window is always a contentious topic, especially this season with the early start due to the World Cup.

Lowe would not have minded seeing transfer activity ending before the season started, as has been the case in the past, but understands why it isn’t the case.

He said: “We'd done all our business before the season started so selfishly I'd have liked it to have shut before.

"There's no right and wrong, if you're sitting here and still need four or five players then you're wanting it to still be open, if a new manager came in the building they'd only have a few days or a few weeks with new players.