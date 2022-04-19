Preston North End boss admits his side were 'outclassed in the first half' by promoted Fulham

The Lilywhites were beaten 3-0 by the Cottagers, all the goals coming in the first half.

Aleksandar Mitrovic netted twice with Fabio Carvalho getting the other as the London side clinched promotion back to the Premier League.

Lowe said: “First and foremost, congratulations to Fulham, they have been a fantastic outfit all season.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe on the touchline during the defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage

"They have fantastic players who play an excellent brand of football.

"But I’m frustrated, I thought could have scored early in the first five minutes and that would have changed the game a little bit.

"But you can’t give a team like Fulham opportunities to score like they did, hence it cost us a 3-0 scoreline at half-time.”

Lowe didn’t hide from the fact that there had been a gap in quality between the sides.

"You only look at the star men who scored the goals, that is the difference,” said Lowe in reference to 40-goal Mitrovic and Carvalho.

"We just lacked that little bit of quality whereas Fulham have that quality.

"Fulham will punish you if you give them those chances. That is what they did.

"At half-time I showed the lads the goals back and they recognised it then where they had gone wrong but it’s too late, we were 3-0 down by then.

"We changed shape in the second half, went out on the front foot and I told them to keep playing football, keep doing what you are doing and you might get some opportunities.

"That is what we did, I thought we were a lot better in the second half with the changes. We adapted to a 4-3-3 but ultimately we were outclassed in the first half.

"I’m pleased we dug in during the second half because I didn't want a five, six or seven. That is what Fulham have done to teams because they are the best team in the division and will go on to win the Championship.