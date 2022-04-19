Player Ratings: Fulham 3-0 Preston North End

Despite a flurry of early chances for North End, it was the home side that took the lead as Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring after nine minutes, slotting under Daniel Iversen.
Fabio Carvalho doubled Fulham’s 25 minutes later before Mitrovic netted his 40th league goal of the season before the end of the first half.
Here’s how we rated the PNE players on the night.
1. Daniel Iversen - 6
As he is on many occasions, he is a bit unfortunate to not be better protected at times. Made some good saves, as usual, though his kicking was a little shaky at times.
Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook
2. Sepp van den Berg - 5
A rough night for the Liverpool loanee who was pulled out of shape and out of sorts by the glittering Fulham attack.
Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. Liam Lindsay - 5
Dealt with Mitrovic well in the reverse fixture but could not get close to him in the captial. The Serb dropped in and gave himself space and when Fulham's runners came forward Lindsay was exposed.
Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell
4. Andrew Hughes - 6
Like the North End defence Hughes did get the run around but perhaps not to the extent of the two alongside him. Made an important tackle towards the end, though the score was 3-0.
Photo: Adam Davy