Preston North End's Josh Bowler battles with Blackburn Rovers' Hayden Carter | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Josh Bowler made his first start in the Championship for PNE

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom says balance was a key reason behind his team selection against Blackburn Rovers.

The Lilywhites boss handed deadline day recruit, Josh Bowler, his first start in the Championship for North End. He was one of two changes from last weekend’s draw at Middlesbrough, with Liam Lindsay also brought back in following his one match suspension. Preston, prior to Sam Greenwood’s red card on 42 minutes, set up in a 4-4-2 shape, out of possession, against Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the ball, that became more of a 3-4-3, with the attacking midfield pair of Mads Frokjaer and Greenwood playing off striker, Emil Riis. Bowler was always wide left, as opposed to playing down the right and looking to cut inside - which had been seen in the last two outings against Boro and Fulham. It was a change in role, but one Heckingbottom fully backed him to carry out.

“We did play him there, but also the balance,” said Heckingbottom. “We wanted attacking players on the pitch, so we wanted Mads, Sam, and we had Emil. Pottsy can give you the width on the right, from right back. If we’d had (Bowler) on the right, we’d have had two wider ones.

“We’d have been asking Hughesy to play more advanced than I would want. With Josh there, we could’ve got him the ball more, earlier. But, he was high and wide left and Pottsy was getting down the right, just to give us that balance.”

Heckingbottom added: “Josh is his own biggest critic. He could play anywhere off the front line, but his favourite position is just off the right, because that’s where he has been comfortable playing. He is a good footballer who can play off either side, even in those spaces as a number ten as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He does things a bit differently, which is what we want. Certainly, if you were preparing against a team with Josh in it, you have to be wary of what he’s got. When I am working with Josh, there are other bits of his game we want to work on and help him improve. That’s one reason he wanted to come here.”

Preston had to adjust after going down to ten men and Heckingbottom made sure the change in game plan was delivered to the players, as clearly as possible, during half time. PNE’s control without the ball pleased the boss, with Rovers creating very few scoring opportunities over the 90 minutes. The North End chief did give the visitors some credit, but felt his defenders answered every question.

“I was happy but the problem is, because you’re giving up territory, they always had an overload somewhere and they worked it well down our left at the start of the season half,” said Heckingbottom. “You cannot control every element of it, so it’s what are you going to give up? The start of the second half, we gave up a spare man on that side and we dealt with it pretty well.

“But, every now and then, they’d move it quickly enough and get in. But, we then defended the box very well. So, you are always wary, but just like attacking, it is about staying connected when defending. We might’ve given that bit up there, but we knew everyone in the middle had to do their job and they did.”