PNE fell to defeat at West Brom on New Year’s Day

Preston North End captain Ben Whiteman stressed the need for greater character away from home, after Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to West Brom.

The Baggies were three-nil up at the break with Josh Maja having bagged a brace for the hosts while Callum Styles struck in Albion’s second. Substitute Ryan Ledson drilled the ball home on 70 minutes to give PNE a glimmer of hope but West Brom held out and prevented further damage. Whiteman, who was introduced at half-time, offered his thoughts post-match at The Hawthorns.

"We can't be giving them a 3-0 lead," said Whiteman. "I don't think they totally dominated the first half but it's obviously three sloppy goals from our point of view. It's then a massive uphill battle going into second half. Ledo came on and was probably our best player in the game. Everyone knows what Ryan Ledson is about and he brought that.

"But the game was done and dusted... there is no beating around the bush. They sit in, protect a three-nil lead and you're going to get that from them. I didn't see it coming... I don't think you really do. I didn't see the QPR one coming the other week either but yeah, we've got to be a bit more streetwise when we come to places like this.

"We have got to have that bit more experience about us, coming to a tough place. There has been a sickness bug in camp - not to make excuses, but there was. If you concede three goals to any team in this division though it's going to be an uphill battle.

“We have obviously got to start nailing things away from home. I think it is about character. It's tough coming away to these sorts of places and I think you need that experience really, to see you through things. The second half they sunk in as I mentioned and it is going to look a bit better."

In the 95th minute of the match Preston striker Emil Riis was chucked over the advertising board by Albion defender Kyle Bartley - which incensed PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom but only led to a yellow card for the centre-back. Whiteman was the first North End player to run over after the incident and he was evidently angered by it. In the press conference he stayed on the coy side regarding the matter.

"He has thrown him over the side hasn't he?” said Whiteman. “So, I don't know what the referee obviously needs. He threw him over the side. Listen, I am not going to say too much because I don't want to get into trouble, but I think you can see it."