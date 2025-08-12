Preston North End player ratings vs Barrow with two 7/10s as Lilywhites progress in Carabao Cup

By George Hodgson
Published 12th Aug 2025, 21:53 BST
Preston North End players celebrate their opening goal placeholder image
Preston North End players celebrate their opening goal | CameraSport - Alex Dodd
Charlie Raglan’s second half own goal was enough for Paul Heckingbottom’s side

Preston North End booked their place in round two of the Carabao Cup with a 0-1 win at Barrow.

Starting XI

Jack Walton: A smart second half save to deny Mahoney. Clean sheet in the bag on debut. 7

Odel Offiah: Some encouraging signs on his first start. Drove out with the ball once or twice. 6.5

Lewis Gibson: Organiser in the heart of defence. One scare second half when his pocket was picked. 6

Andrija Vukcevic: A steady defensive showing at left centre-back. 6

Pol Valentin: A couple of positive drives to the byline before crossing. Defensively OK. 6.5

Theo Carroll: Put himself about and didn’t shirk the tackle. Tried to get on the ball. 5.5

Stefan Thordarson: Drifted in and out. Offered control at times. Hot and cold with his shooting. 6

Jeppe Okkels: Started wide and then moved inside. Asked some questions with forward runs. 6.5

Alfie Devine: Saw a low shot saved early doors. Picked up some clever pockets of space. 6.5

Mads Frokjaer: Forced off inside half-an-hour. Had created chances for Devine and Thordarson. 5.5

Milutin Osmajic: Lacked any kind of service in the first half. Shot saved shortly after the restart. 5.5

Substitutes

Ali McCann: A couple of shooting chances first half - one went just wide. Typical work rate from him. 6

Ben Whiteman: His forward pass led to the own goal. Picked out Small and Smith for headed chances. 6.5

Thierry Small: Had a couple of moments inside the box. Delivered some inviting crosses. 7

Michael Smith: Saw a header well saved by Winterbottom and a shot deflect over. 6

Andrew Hughes: Slotted in at the back and did enough to see the victory home. 6

