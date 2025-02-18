Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

How all 24 Championship clubs rank in terms of their away support from worst to best.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End travel to Coventry City at the weekend after playing Millwall at Deepdale on Tuesday night.

Tickets went on sale at the end of January for the trip to the Coventry Building Society Arena. An allocation of 1,921 tickets were given out with 558 of these regarded as safe standing tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

February has been a month where most of their time has been spent at home. They hosted Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup at the start of the month. Last week they played their first away match of February, winning 1-0 at Norwich City with 252 Lilywhites fans in attendance at Carrow Road.

With the match at Coventry being a 15:00 GMT kick-off on a Saturday there should be a good following that heads to the West Midlands this week. North End have been tough to beat over the last few months with only three defeats in 17 games. A win against Millwall this evening could even begin the talk of a possible play-off push.

In terms of away following, North End have had their trips to their Lancashire rivals now. They had 2,271 at Turf Moor for the goalless draw against Burnley in October whilst there was a mammoth following at Ewood Park with 6,515 in attendance at Ewood Park, though unfortunately they witnessed a 2-1 defeat.

With 14 games left in the season, there are trips to Coventry City, Sheffield United, Sunderland, Derby County, Leeds United, Hull City and Bristol City to come. The size of the away ends will differ but if North End are still in with a shout of reaching the top six you can bet that they will be filled by those associated with PNE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There's a capacity for about 3,900 away supporters at Ashton Gate so if there is still something riding on the final day of the campaign then there could be some great scenes down in the West Country. Deepdale accommodates a lot of away fans as well so there could be some big crowds over the next few months.

As the team prepares for two games this week, let’s take a look at each club’s average away attendances so far this season. Using the latest figures provided by Football Fan Banter we’ve worked out the average away crowd size for each Championship club so far this season, and ordered them below. Take a look at the table below and see where North End rank compared to their rivals.

Championship away attendances (from bottom to top)

Millwall - 889

Swansea City - 964

Watford - 1,081

Preston North End - 1,236

Cardiff City - 1,257

Luton Town - 1,272

Hull City - 1,273

Bristol City - 1,330

QPR - 1,418

Blackburn Rovers - 1,440

Norwich City - 1,458

Oxford United - 1,516

Stoke City - 1,574

Plymouth Argyle - 1,612

Coventry City - 2,173

Burnley - 2,202

Sheffield United - 2,246

Pompey - 2,263

Sheffield Wednesday - 2,353

Derby County - 2,549

Sunderland - 2,751

Leeds United - 3,120