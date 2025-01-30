Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE man has been a key player this season during his loan spell from Aston Villa

Life out on loan is nothing new to Kaine Kesler-Hayden but the feeling at Preston North End this season has been different.

With experience at Swindon Town, MK Dons, Huddersfield Town and Plymouth Argyle under his belt, a move to Deepdale was done and dusted in early August. The Aston Villa man had 42 appearances at Championship level in the bank but he has arguably announced himself on the stage this campaign.

With 26 starts and six substitute outings racked up so far, Kesler-Hayden will continue to be a key man in the PNE XI through to the end of the season. He quickly earned manager Paul Heckingbottom’s trust and has more than done a job on both sides of the pitch.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden in action | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Wing-backs have been a real challenge for Preston to find; in the Villa man they have someone with the energy, athleticism and electric speed required to fly up and down the flank. Kesler-Hayden feels in a strong place and as though the move is absolutely a big one in his career.

“Yeah, I think it's the one where I feel most involved and most like I've improved my game,” he told the Lancashire Post. “If I looked from the first game that I played here, I think I've massively improved in different areas. If you compare both games... Middlesbrough and then the first game, Luton, I think you could tell massive differences. I owe that to the management and yeah, the games are thick and fast and I'm just going to keep learning, so hopefully that can continue.”

He added: “It's not too far... I go home quite often to see family and stuff. Family is massive to me, seeing my parents and stuff like that - they all come to the games. And yeah, settled in quickly, really fast. When I first came here it was the easiest place I've ever had to settle in with, especially with the group of lads that we have. Coming here and being able to settle in quickly... I think that's helped me in the games massively.”

Kesler-Hayden signed a contract extension at Aston Villa before making the move to Deepdale. The contact with his parent club has been regular and encouraging.

“Yeah, I speak to them after every game, actually,” said the number 29. “We have a loans department and they'll send clips, analysis and stuff to work on and improve. But I think they've been generally happy with what I've done and happy with the improvements I've made.”

In terms of feeling at home at Preston, the defender has tried to immerse himself into the club and build a rapport with the supporters through his social media posts. Kesler-Hayden has a lot of gratitude towards the North End faithful for how they’ve taken him in.

“Yeah, definitely,” he said. “The love that I feel from the fans, even just a post on Twitter, it's the love that’s felt and when I go out there to play I've always got a smile on my face. I just can't wait to play on Friday and see the fans there. I think the connection is always good to have.

“You obviously don't want to read into too much because you could read one bad comment and it will stick in your mind. It's about kind of staying away from that and it is hard sometimes. But, having that connection is key, I think, to having a good period on loan or at a team in the future.

“They want to hear what you've got to say and you like to see what they've got to say in the games. I think they're really heard, especially in games like Luton where you're struggling. There are moments in the game where you're going to struggle, but they're loud and it gets you through it. We’ve needed it in every single game this season and they've done that.”

Friday night, if selected by boss Paul Heckingbottom as expected, will be Kesler-Hayden’s first experience of Ewood Park. With more than six thousand North End fans packing out the away end it’s an evening the Villa loan man cannot wait for. He’s desperate to get on the score sheet in a Preston shirt and knows there’d be no better time than the Lancashire derby.

“I’ll be buzzing...”

“I'm waiting!” said Kesler-Hayden. “I thought the volley the other day, outside the box, I thought it was going in there... if it didn't hit his head. If it happens Friday, I'll be buzzing. I'll probably do a knee slide, but we'll see about that.

“You’ve got to concentrate. Obviously, a lot of things can happen in derbies. It's going to be tough. There's going to be tackles flying in everywhere, so I think it's about being concentrated and sticking to the task ahead. That's three points and if we can get them then yeah, buzzing.”