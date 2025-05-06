Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He spent one year with Wigan Athletic

Former Preston North End goalkeeper Andy Lonergan has left Wigan Athletic after 12 months.

The Lilywhites’ ex-number one joined Latics last summer in a joint role, as player/goalkeeping coach. He never played for the League One club and has now departed, raising question marks over where his next move will be. Lonergan was linked with a return to Bolton Wanderers, earlier this year.

Posting on Instagram, he said: "Couldn't have asked for any more from these lads this season. More than 20 clean sheets across all three, Sam making team of the season and 100 per cent availability, and effort every day from him, Tom and Matty. It's been a pleasure lads. Thank you to everyone at Wigan for making me feel welcome but the time comes to move on. Excited for what's next."

There is natural interest around the exit from a Preston point of view, given Lonergan’s connection to his hometown club. The shot-stopper began his professional career with PNE and went on to make 231 appearances.

Lonergan left in 2011 and went on to join Leeds, Bolton, Fulham, Wolves, Middlesbrough, Rochdale, Liverpool, Stoke, West Brom and Everton. The vacancy at Wigan, left by Lonergan, has sparked speculation around PNE goalkeeping coach Mike Pollitt.

Ex-Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe is in charge at Latics and worked with Pollitt for two-and-a-half years at Deepdale. The former ‘keeper spent nine years at Wigan in his playing days and made 52 appearances for the club. Lowe confirmed earlier this season he would look to add to his backroom team.

Former PNE manager departs job

Elsewhere, AFC Fylde have confirmed the exit of ex-North End boss, and assistant, Frankie McAvoy. The Scot joined the Coasters’ management team in March, but Fylde ended up suffering relegation to the National League North following a poor end to the season.

