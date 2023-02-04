Preston North End and Bristol City teams confirmed for Championship clash
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made one change to his side for this afternoon’s game against Bristol City.
Ben Whiteman drops out of the squad, with Liam Delap taking his place having been cup tied for the last game.
Whiteman is not the only man to miss out, with Bambo Diaby, Patrick Bauer and Troy Parrott all not included either.
It seems that Lowe will switch to a 3-4-3 at Deepdale, with Delap, Tom Cannon and Ched Evans all starting.
Freddie Woodman starts in goal, with Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay and Andrew Hughes in the backline. Alan Browne continues at right wing back, with Ryan Ledson and Ali McCann in the middle of midfield, Robbie Brady on the left flank.
Cannon and Delap seem likely to be supporting Evans, who could be the perfect foil for the two youngsters.
North End are unbeaten in their last nine home league games against the Robins, though their form at Deepdale will not fill their supporters with confidence today.
City have made one change also, Jay Dasilva missing out in favour of Cameron Pring.
PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Browne, Ledson, McCann, Brady, Cannon, Evans, Delap.
PNE subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Fernandez, Johnson, Onomah, Woodburn, Potts.
Bristol City Starting XI: O’Leary, Tanner, Vyner, Atkinson, Pring, James, Naismith, Scott, Sykes, Bell, Wells.
Bristol City subs: Haikin, Dasilva, Kalas, Williams, Cornick, Mehmeti, Weimann.