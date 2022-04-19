Preston North End aim to upset the odds against Fulham at Craven Cottage

Lilywhites manager Lowe won’t attach any sense of fear to the visit to the capital, with him focused on maintaining a strong finish to the season.

North End travel to London on the back of two wins and a draw from their last three games, with the knowledge too that they drew with Fulham at Deepdale in November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End midfielder Ali McCann is challenged by Millwall's Dan McNamara

Lowe said: “What an opportunity this is for our lads to pit their wits against the best team in the division, I’m excited about it.

"Marco Silva is a fantastic manager of a fantastic club. They deserve to be where they are, they have the best players in the division and probably the biggest budget.

"There’s no pressure on us, we can go there to play our football and see what happens.

"Coventry went there last week and won 3-1, I watched that game. We’ll have a game plan which will try to get us a result, that is the approach to every game we play.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe and midfielder Daniel Johnson

"This is an opportunity for our lads to showcase themselves against a very good team.”

North End are unlikely to have skipper Alan Browne available for the game, while Emil Riis is also a doubt.

Browne took a painful knock of a glute muscle in the first half against Millwall on Good Friday and had to come off after half an hour.

Ali McCann took over from him and put in an impressive performance in centre midfield, so the Northern Ireland international is in line for a start tonight.

Top scorer Riis missed the Millwall game with a hamstring injury and Fulham might come too soon for the Danish striker.

A more realistic return for Riis and Browne could be the derby against Blackburn next Monday.

PNE’s back line will have 38-goal Aleksandar Mitrovic to watch, a striker who naturally Lowe has plenty of time for.

Lowe said: “If we had all of Mitrovic’s goals, we’d be top of the league. If we had just 10 of his goals, we would be in the play-offs.