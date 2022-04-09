Preston North End 2 Queens Park Rangers 1 match report: Riis and Archer on target in Deepdale victory

Riis flicked home from close range just before half-time, Archer producing a fine finish into the roof of the net early in the second half.

Chances came and went at both ends during the second half before QPR scored a consolation three minutes into stoppage-time through an Andre Gray penalty.

Three points followed-up the derby victory over Blackpool last Tuesday night, this only the fourth time North End have recorded back-to-back league wins this season.

Emil Riis gives Preston North End the lead against Queens Park Rangers at Deepdale

The North End starting XI had shown just one change from Blackpool, Ali McCann replacing the ill Brad Potts at right wing-back.

QPR had to make a late change of goalkeeper, Keiran Westwood injured in the warm-up and replaced by youngster Murphy Mahoney.

It took PNE half an hour or so to get going, with the visitors on top before then.

Daniel Iversen made a good save in the 14th minute, spreading himself well to smother Andre Dozzell’s shot after the PR midfielder had broken into the box.

Emil Riis pulls up injured after scoring PNE's opening goal against QPR at Deepdale

A misplaced pass by Andrew Hughes let in Ilias Chair just beyond the half-hour mark, Iversen getting the slightest of touches to his shot to take it past the far post.

North End’s first chance of the game came in the 35th minute, Sepp van den Berg’s pass flicked by Archer beyond the QPR defence for Alan Browne to chase.

The PNE skipper reached it just inside the box, lifted a shot over the keeper but a defender got back in the six-yard box to clear it as it travelled goalwards.

Two minutes before the interval the Lilywhites opened the scoring, Ben Whiteman’s pass finding Hughes’ run down the left.

Hughes crossed low to the near post where Riis and a defender moved to meet, it Riis’ flick beating Mahoney and going into the net.

Who got the last touch wasn’t clear, but Riis was claiming it. Unfortunately, the striker pulled up as he got up to celebrate and was substituted before half-time, Sean Maguire replacing him.

Two minutes into the second half, Daniel Johnson’s corner from the left bounced around in the six-yard box, the ball hitting Patrick Bauer on the shoulder before being grabbed by Mahoney.

North End doubled their advantage in the 51st minute with a cracking finish from Archer who had been the matchwinner against Blackpool.

Johnson’s pass fed Archer on the edge of the box and when his path down the outside was blocked-off, the striker came inside on to his left foot and hammered a shot into the roof of the net from 12 yards.

QPR came close to pulling a goal back in the 59th minute when a corner caused issues in the goalmouth for PNE.

Sam Field saw a header cleared off the line and Lyndon Dykes’ follow-up was pushed away by Iversen diving to his right.

The game really started to open up as the visitors chased it, with that leading to chances at both ends.

When Maguire’s pass played in Archer, the Aston Villa loan man’s shot was parried by Mahoney who then smothered Maguire’s follow-up.

Iversen made a diving save to push out George Thomas’ shot from distance, PNE breaking on the counter-attack from that.

Maguire’s pass played in Archer whose shot bounced off Mahoney’s legs and behind. Back at the other end, Iversen saved with his legs from substitute Andre Gray

As the game entered its final 15 minutes, Whiteman’s inswinging corner from the left was punched clear by Mahoney from underneath the bar, Archer reacting to turn the ball goalwards where it was blocked on the line.

In the 88th minute, Maguire’s smart pass played in Browne behind the QPR back line, the midfielder’s shot saved by Mahoney with an outstretched foot.

QPR got a consolation goal three minutes into stoppage-time when Johnson’s tug on Field was spotted by referee Tony Harrington who gave a penalty/

Gray sent Iversen the wrong way from the spot but the game had no sooner restarted than the final whistle went.

PNE: Iversen, van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, McCann, Whiteman, Browne, Johnson, Cunningham (Murphy 69), Riis (Maguire 45), Archer (O’Neill 90). Subs (not used: Ripley, Diaby, Rafferty, Sinclair.

QPR: Mahoney, Odubajo, Dunne, Sanderson, McCullum, Amos (Thomas 57), Dozzell, Field, Johansen, Chair (Gray 68), Dykes (Austin 68). Subs (not used): Kakay, Ball, Adomah.

Referee: Tony Harrington (Hartlepool)