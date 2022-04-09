Preston North End v Queens Park Rangers confirmed teams: Ali McCann starts, second-year scholar Mikey O'Neill on the bench

Ali McCann replaced Brad Potts who was ruled out through illness, that the only change to the side which started last Tuesday night’s 1-0 derby win over Blackpool.

A straight swap would see McCann play at right wing-back, as he did in PNE manager Lowe’s first game in charge in December.

There’s also the option of playing Northern Ireland international McCann in midfield, with Alan Browne switching to wing-back.

Preston North End's Ali McCann

On the bench there was a place for second-year scholar Mikey O’Neill, the attacking midfielder having caught Lowe’s eye in the reserves, youth team and training.

Lowe had spoken recently of including one of the youngsters in the first-team squad and 17-year-old O’Neill is the player to get his opportunity.

Joe Rafferty returned among the substitutes having not been in the squad against Blackpool – Josh Earl dropped out of the matchday squad.

Striker Ched Evans was again missing from the squad because of a toe injury suffered at Derby County last week.

PNE: Iversen, van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, McCann, Whiteman, Browne, Johnson, Cunningham, Riis, Archer. Subs: Ripley, Diaby, Rafferty, O'Neill, Sinclair, Murphy, Maguire.

QPR: Westwood, Odubajo, Dunne, Sanderson, McCullum, Amos, Dozzell, Field, Johansen, Chair, Dykes. Subs: Mahoney, Kakay, Austin, Ball, Thomas, Gray, Adomah.