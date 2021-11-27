Preston North End 1 Fulham 1: As it happened at Deepdale

Preston North End earned a hard-fought point against Fulham at Deepdale.

By Dave Seddon
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 11:10 am
Updated Saturday, 27th November 2021, 3:30 pm
Preston North End defender Jordan Storey shields the ball from Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic

Here is a look back at how the 1-1 draw unfolded.

LIVE: PNE vs Fulham

Last updated: Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 14:25

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 14:25

Full-time: PNE 1 Fulham 1

It’s all over here, a share of the spoils and a deserved one for North End

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 14:22

Third ands final sub

Cunningham for Hughes

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 14:18

Battling on

Andrew Hughes took a knock before and is having to battle on

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 14:02

GOAL! PNE 1 Fulham 1

Whiteman delivers a corner right-footed from the left which curls into the six-yard where Evans bundles it in. Loud complaints from the visitors but the goal stands.

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 13:49

PNE sub

Ched Evans replaces Maguire after an hour

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 13:44

Close for PNE

Riis cuts in from the right and hits a low left foot shot which the keeper dives to save and hold at second attempt.

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 13:41

PNE sub

Tom Barkhuizen can’t continue after Robinson’s challenge and Jordan Storey comes on

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 13:37

Booking for Fulham

Robinson booked for a foul on Barkhuizen, looked like a scissor tackle. Linesman signalled a corner......

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 13:34

Back under way

Second-half has kicked-off at Deepdale

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 13:19

Half-time: PNE 0 Fulham 1

PNE go in at the interval trailing to Tim Ream’s 15th minute goal. Looked better going forward in the last 15/20 minutes of the first-half. Still in it. Evans on early second half? Wing-backs need to be better.

