Preston North End 1 Fulham 1: As it happened at Deepdale
Preston North End earned a hard-fought point against Fulham at Deepdale.
Here is a look back at how the 1-1 draw unfolded.
LIVE: PNE vs Fulham
Last updated: Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 14:25
Full-time: PNE 1 Fulham 1
It’s all over here, a share of the spoils and a deserved one for North End
Third ands final sub
Cunningham for Hughes
Battling on
Andrew Hughes took a knock before and is having to battle on
GOAL! PNE 1 Fulham 1
Whiteman delivers a corner right-footed from the left which curls into the six-yard where Evans bundles it in. Loud complaints from the visitors but the goal stands.
Ched Evans replaces Maguire after an hour
Close for PNE
Riis cuts in from the right and hits a low left foot shot which the keeper dives to save and hold at second attempt.
Tom Barkhuizen can’t continue after Robinson’s challenge and Jordan Storey comes on
Booking for Fulham
Robinson booked for a foul on Barkhuizen, looked like a scissor tackle. Linesman signalled a corner......
Back under way
Second-half has kicked-off at Deepdale
Half-time: PNE 0 Fulham 1
PNE go in at the interval trailing to Tim Ream’s 15th minute goal. Looked better going forward in the last 15/20 minutes of the first-half. Still in it. Evans on early second half? Wing-backs need to be better.