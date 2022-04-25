Preston North End 1-4 Blackburn Rovers: Player ratings as PNE are embarrassed at Deepdale

Rovers were two up inside 15 minutes thanks to goals from Sam Gallagher and John Buckley before Alan Browne pulled one back for PNE.
Blackburn extended their lead before half time and rounded off the scoring just seven minutes into the second half with Lewis Travis netting the fourth.
1. Daniel Iversen - 5
In his defence he could do little about the goals as his protection was barely there, though like many a North End player on the night he looked shaky and overawed.
Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook
2. Sepp van den Berg - 5
Was a part of a poor backline on the night that just could not cope with Blackburn, was probably the pick of the defenders though that does not say much at all.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Patrick Bauer - 4
Could not cope with any Rovers attackers and was beaten in the air for the majority of the night. Normally in charge of organising the defence but there was none of it on the night.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Andrew Hughes - 3
All over the place which is surprising given how consistent he has been all season. Was caught out positionally at centre half and at left back.
Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley