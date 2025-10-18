The second international break of the season is finally over and supporters can finally look forward to watching Paul Heckingbottom’s men in action after two long weeks.

North End are back on the road this afternoon as they make the trip south to the Hawthorns to face fellow fast starters West Brom.

The Baggies currently sit seventh in the table and just one point behind PNE, who went into the break with a 2-0 triumph over Charlton Athletic.

We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon’s Championship fixture.

West Brom v PNE: Early team and injury news The early team and injury news from both camps ahead of PNE's trip to West Brom this afternoon.

Pol Valentin - Out The right-back has missed the previous two matches having sustained a hamstring injury against Bristol City prior to the international break. Heckingbottom is reluctant to put a time frame over a potential return for any of his injured players - although they are progressing.

Daryl Dike - Doubt The striker is being assessed day-by-day according to Mason as he continues to nurse a back injury. Dike is yet to feature this term but could be fit enough to be named in the squad.

Jordan Thompson - Out PNE fans are still eagerly awaiting to see the summer signing in action following his switch from Stoke City. The Lilywhites boss confirmed the midfielder is in non-contact training as they look to build up his fitness following an extended period out.