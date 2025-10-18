West Brom v Preston North End: Early team and injury news as 7 out and 3 doubts for Hawthorns contest

By Pepe Lacey
Published 18th Oct 2025, 05:00 BST

After two long weeks, PNE are back in action this afternoon as they make the trip to West Brom.

The second international break of the season is finally over and supporters can finally look forward to watching Paul Heckingbottom’s men in action after two long weeks.

North End are back on the road this afternoon as they make the trip south to the Hawthorns to face fellow fast starters West Brom.

The Baggies currently sit seventh in the table and just one point behind PNE, who went into the break with a 2-0 triumph over Charlton Athletic.

We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon’s Championship fixture.

The right-back has missed the previous two matches having sustained a hamstring injury against Bristol City prior to the international break. Heckingbottom is reluctant to put a time frame over a potential return for any of his injured players - although they are progressing.

2. Pol Valentin - Out

The right-back has missed the previous two matches having sustained a hamstring injury against Bristol City prior to the international break. Heckingbottom is reluctant to put a time frame over a potential return for any of his injured players - although they are progressing.

The striker is being assessed day-by-day according to Mason as he continues to nurse a back injury. Dike is yet to feature this term but could be fit enough to be named in the squad.

3. Daryl Dike - Doubt

The striker is being assessed day-by-day according to Mason as he continues to nurse a back injury. Dike is yet to feature this term but could be fit enough to be named in the squad.

PNE fans are still eagerly awaiting to see the summer signing in action following his switch from Stoke City. The Lilywhites boss confirmed the midfielder is in non-contact training as they look to build up his fitness following an extended period out.

4. Jordan Thompson - Out

PNE fans are still eagerly awaiting to see the summer signing in action following his switch from Stoke City. The Lilywhites boss confirmed the midfielder is in non-contact training as they look to build up his fitness following an extended period out.

