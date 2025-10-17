He left Preston North End in the summer of 2024

Chester FC have snapped up former Preston North End midfielder Lewis Leigh.

The 21-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a deal until the end of the season with the National League North outfit - who sit 17th in the table after 10 matches. Leigh left PNE in the summer of 2024 to join Bromley for an undisclosed fee, with the Deepdale club inserting a sell-on clause in the deal.

However, Leigh’s time with his former loan club came to an end in late June, with his contract at Hayes Lane terminated. He had a loan spell with Halifax Town in the second half of last season, and while at North End made 16 appearances on loan at Crewe Alexandra, in the 2023/24 campaign.

Leigh came through Liverpool’s youth ranks and made the move to hometown club Preston at the age of 14. In 2021, the midfielder signed a three-year professional contract at Deepdale and went on to make four first team appearances - one of those in the Championship and three in the EFL Cup.

On the move to Chester, he said: “I’m absolutely buzzing. It’s such a big football club and I feel we can do big things together. The experience I already have is massive for me, it’s always important to have spent a lot of time within men’s football. I can’t wait to get more games under my belt and I want to get promoted – that is the main goal.”

Manager Calum McIntyre added: “Lewis adds to our midfield ranks at a time where we are looking to strengthen the group. He is a quality technician that can do the other side of the game.

“He has good experience in the EFL and the National League, and increases and improves our options in central midfield areas. We want to be able to add quality and improve the squad as and when opportunities arise. This is a prime example of that. I am really looking forward to working with him.”

