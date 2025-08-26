PNE are straight back in action after Saturday’s 1-0 win against Ipswich Town.
Paul Heckingbottom’s men saw off League Two Barrow a fortnight ago, while the Red Dragons advanced after a penalty-shootout success against Hull City.
We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this evening’s meeting.
1. Mads Frokjaer
Frojkaer sustained a groin issue against Barrow in the first round, which forced him to miss PNE’s previous two matches. The Dane will be absent for this evening’s contest. | CameraSport - Rob Newell
2. Liberato Cacace - Out
Cacace, who arrived for £2m from Empoli in the summer, is closing in on a return to full fitness having picked up a hamstring injury on the opening day of the season. Parkinson believes tonight's contest will come too soon, though. | Getty Images
3. Brad Potts - Out
Potts missed the remaining two months of last season due to a hamstring injury. The midfielder felt an issue in the final two weeks of pre-season, with Heckingbottom admitting he didn’t want to take any chances on the 31-year-old. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Josh Windass - Out
The summer signing from Sheffield Wednesday picked up a hamstring problem against West Brom earlier in the month and is set for a 4-6 week spell on the sidelines. | Getty Images