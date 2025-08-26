The early team and injury news as PNE take on Wrexham this evening.placeholder image
The early team and injury news as PNE take on Wrexham this evening. | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Preston North End v Wrexham: Early team and injury news with 9 out for Carabao Cup contest

By Pepe Lacey
Published 26th Aug 2025, 11:30 BST

PNE host Wrexham at Deepdale in the second round of the Carabao Cup this evening.

PNE are straight back in action after Saturday’s 1-0 win against Ipswich Town.

Attention turns to the Carabao Cup, with the Lilywhites hosting Championship rivals Wrexham in the second round of the competition.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men saw off League Two Barrow a fortnight ago, while the Red Dragons advanced after a penalty-shootout success against Hull City.

We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this evening’s meeting.

Frojkaer sustained a groin issue against Barrow in the first round, which forced him to miss PNE’s previous two matches. The Dane will be absent for this evening’s contest.

1. Mads Frokjaer

Cacace, who arrived for £2m from Empoli in the summer, is closing in on a return to full fitness having picked up a hamstring injury on the opening day of the season. Parkinson believes tonight's contest will come too soon, though.

2. Liberato Cacace - Out

Potts missed the remaining two months of last season due to a hamstring injury. The midfielder felt an issue in the final two weeks of pre-season, with Heckingbottom admitting he didn’t want to take any chances on the 31-year-old.

3. Brad Potts - Out

The summer signing from Sheffield Wednesday picked up a hamstring problem against West Brom earlier in the month and is set for a 4-6 week spell on the sidelines.

4. Josh Windass - Out

