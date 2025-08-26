Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom looks set to freshen things up against Wrexham on Tuesday night.

After beating Ipswich Town at home last Saturday, the Lilywhites are back on home soil and looking to progress into the Carabao Cup third round.

PNE, though, will remain without Brad Potts, Robbie Brady, Mads Frokjaer, Jordan Thompson and Will Keane.

Ahead of the game, Heckingbottom said: “It won't be wholesale changes, because that's what we've got, the bench is there, that's it. But we will make changes, yeah.

“For the reasons of, like, Lewis (Dobbin) and Jebbo - try and get them some minutes in the game.

“All the players, particularly the new players, the games are the best way for them to gel and get the understanding of what we're after. For me, the games are really important.”

With that in mind, here is our predicted PNE XI.