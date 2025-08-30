Portsmouth v Preston North End: Early team and injury news as 9 out and 3 doubts

By Pepe Lacey
Published 30th Aug 2025, 05:00 BST

PNE are back on the road this afternoon as they make the long trip to the south coast to face Portsmouth.

After four successive matches at Deepdale in all competitions, PNE are back on the road for the first time since the opening day of the campaign.

The Lilywhites make the long trip to Fratton Park this afternoon to face 11th-placed Portsmouth, who have had a mixed start to the new season.

Meanwhile, Paul Heckingbottom’s men are hoping to go into the first international break of the campaign with their unbeaten record in the league still intact.

We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon’s contest.

1. Portsmouth v PNE: early team and injury news

Gibson was rested for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup defeat against Wrexham with an ankle issue. The left-back could, however, be back in contention for the Lilywhites this afternoon.

2. Lewis Gibson - Doubt

The young winger sustained a hamstring injury on the final day of last term and has been absent throughout pre-season. Although he is making progress, Mousinho isn’t expecting a return any time soon.

3. Harvey Blair - Out

Potts remains unavailable for Heckingbottom after sustaining a hamstring injury in the later stages of pre-season. He has yet to feature this term.

4. Brad Potts - Out

