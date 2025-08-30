After four successive matches at Deepdale in all competitions, PNE are back on the road for the first time since the opening day of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Paul Heckingbottom’s men are hoping to go into the first international break of the campaign with their unbeaten record in the league still intact.

We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon’s contest.

Portsmouth v PNE: early team and injury news The early team and injury news from both camps as PNE make the trip to Fratton Park to face Portsmouth this afternoon.

Lewis Gibson - Doubt Gibson was rested for Tuesday's Carabao Cup defeat against Wrexham with an ankle issue. The left-back could, however, be back in contention for the Lilywhites this afternoon.

Harvey Blair - Out The young winger sustained a hamstring injury on the final day of last term and has been absent throughout pre-season. Although he is making progress, Mousinho isn't expecting a return any time soon.

Brad Potts - Out Potts remains unavailable for Heckingbottom after sustaining a hamstring injury in the later stages of pre-season. He has yet to feature this term.