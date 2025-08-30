After four successive matches at Deepdale in all competitions, PNE are back on the road for the first time since the opening day of the campaign.
The Lilywhites make the long trip to Fratton Park this afternoon to face 11th-placed Portsmouth, who have had a mixed start to the new season.
Meanwhile, Paul Heckingbottom’s men are hoping to go into the first international break of the campaign with their unbeaten record in the league still intact.
We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon’s contest.
Your next PNE read: Preston North End predicted XI vs Portsmouth as star man could miss out