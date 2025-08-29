Preston North End predicted XI vs Portsmouth as star man could miss out - gallery

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom could be without Milutin Osmajic on Saturday afternoon.

The Lilywhites’ striker injured his ribs on Tuesday night, against Wrexham, and had to be taken off just 10 minutes after coming on. In his pre-match press conference, PNE’s boss did not rule the Montenegro international out of the Fratton Park contest but admitted it would be a late call.

Elsewhere, Mads Frokjaer is back in contention having been kept out with a groin issue for the last two-and-a-half weeks - the Dane is unlikely to start against Pompey. Four players PNE will be without are Robbie Brady, Brad Potts, Jordan Thompson and Will Keane - the quartet have not played yet this campaign due to injury.

Heckingbottom made eight changes against the Red Dragons in midweek with Pol Valentin, Andrew Hughes and Alfie Devine all retaining their places. Those three could all get the nod again while Lewis Gibson could return to the starting XI, having not been risked on Tuesday evening.

Here is our predicted PNE XI to start against John Mousinho’s side...

1 . Preston North End's Daniel Iversen applauds the fans at the final whistle CameraSport - Rob Newell Photo Sales