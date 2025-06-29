How PNE's season-ticket prices compare to Championship rivals.placeholder image
How PNE's season-ticket prices compare to Championship rivals. | Getty Images

How Preston North End’s 2025-26 season-ticket prices compare to Championship rivals - including Blackburn Rovers & Wrexham

By Pepe Lacey
Published 29th Jun 2025, 12:00 BST

PNE have sold more than 11,000 season tickets ahead of the 2025-26 Championship campaign.

PNE announced Deepdale season-ticket prices had been frozen for the 2025-26 Championship campaign.

This has seen more than 11,000 North End supporters snap up their seat ahead of the new season, which gets underway in less than six weeks.

Although early bird and seat move periods have now passed, fans can still purchase their season ticket to support Paul Heckingbottom’s men next term,

The lowest cost to purchase a seat at Deepdale for an adult is now £350, but how does that figure compare to fellow Championship sides?

With all 24 teams now confirmed to take part in the second tier next season, we’ve taken a look at the cheapest adult season ticket at every club to see where PNE rank.

Your next PNE read: 'If I am being so honest' - Preston North End icon Graham Alexander opens up on 2007 transfer to Burnley

Cheapest adult season ticket: £262.

1. QPR

Cheapest adult season ticket: £262. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Cheapest adult season ticket: £299.

2. Blackburn Rovers

Cheapest adult season ticket: £299. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Cheapest adult season ticket: £320.

3. Birmingham City

Cheapest adult season ticket: £320. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Cheapest adult season ticket: £325.

4. Charlton Athletic

Cheapest adult season ticket: £325. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:ChampionshipDeepdale
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice