PNE announced Deepdale season-ticket prices had been frozen for the 2025-26 Championship campaign.

This has seen more than 11,000 North End supporters snap up their seat ahead of the new season, which gets underway in less than six weeks.

Although early bird and seat move periods have now passed, fans can still purchase their season ticket to support Paul Heckingbottom’s men next term,

The lowest cost to purchase a seat at Deepdale for an adult is now £350, but how does that figure compare to fellow Championship sides?

With all 24 teams now confirmed to take part in the second tier next season, we’ve taken a look at the cheapest adult season ticket at every club to see where PNE rank.