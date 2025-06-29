Graham Alexander | Photo by Gary M. Prior/Getty Images

The PNE legend has looked back on his career with Preston North End’s official podcast

Preston North End legend Graham Alexander has opened up on his decision to join Burnley in 2007.

After 400 appearances for the Lilywhites, the captain’s time at Deepdale came to an end as he made the surprise switch to Turf Moor. Alexander went on to win promotion to the Premier League with the Clarets in 2009; the Scotland international played 33 games in the Premier League during the twilight of his career.

‘Grezza’ - who returned to PNE in the summer of 2011 - had the fairy tale finish to his playing days. While Preston’s campaign in League One was nothing to shout about, Alexander scored a last gasp free-kick with his final touch in a North End shirt, against Charlton Athletic at home.

The 53-year-old, who achieved automatic promotion to League One as Bradford City boss last season, has now looked back on his career with North End’s official podcast: PNE Pod. He reiterated that he wanted to stay at Preston during that first stint, but had to make a career decision given his age at the time.

Alexander said: “I got a call from Burnley because I was out of contract at the end of that year, offering me a two-year contract and everything. I didn’t want to leave Preston; I was captain and loved it. But, I was 35 at the time. A lot of senior players were leaving and I think the club had just signed Billy Jones - a young, right back.

“A really good player, Billy. I just wanted the guarantee of another year after that. It was the only thing I was thinking about (the rivalry between the clubs). The first thing was leaving Preston in the first place, because I had been there eight years and played 400 games. I was captain; I didn’t even envisage playing for another club, ever, really.

“But, it really quickly transpired. As a player you sort of test the water a bit with the manager and say you want to stay, but they are offering a two-year contract. He said he couldn’t guarantee that I would play, your legs, this that and the other. I thought it was a sign from the manager of: ‘It would suit me if you went away and I can bring Billy in...’

“I pushed it a little bit but he said he couldn’t sell me, because I was the captain, and couldn’t sell me to Burnley. I went and spoke to Derek Shaw, which was the only time in my whole career I went to speak to a director or chairman. For my family, and for me, I wanted to still play in the Championship; I was still playing for Scotland.

“Derek being Derek said he couldn’t sell me to Burnley and to give him half-an-hour. In that time, he’d spoken to Burnley, they’d offered like 200 grand and he went: ‘Right, you can go!’ I didn’t eat or drink all week (before his Burnley debut), didn’t sleep - worst week of my career. It was like: ‘What am I doing?’

“It was a professional decision, I had to take all emotion (out of it). My wife was crying, my dad was ringing me up: ‘Don’t be an idiot, stay where you are...’. I knew, or felt, I would leave Preston either then, or out of contract at the end of the season. I couldn’t afford for that to be the case.

“If I hadn’t played the second part of that season, at 35/36, and then been on a free transfer, that is a hard market for me. If I am being so honest, when I left to go to Burnley I thought that was the end of my aspirations to go to the Premier League, I really did. My strongest rivalry, being a Preston player, was against Burnley.

“It was Burnley every season, so the biggest rivalry was them. I went there - it was a big decision obviously - and still lived in Preston the whole time. I got to the Premier League with Burnley, so I think that gave me more kudos with the Preston fans: ‘How did we let him go and he’s gone to the Premier League?’

“There were loads of different things. I didn’t shirk the responsibility of the move being down to me. I didn’t put it on anybody else and I was always respectful when I came back to play against Preston. Anything with Burnley, I was always respectful to Preston. I never hid my affiliation towards Preston. I know the first year I was there, I was terrible, and it was because I wanted to be back at Preston.”

