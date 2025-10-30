Preston North End defender Lewis Gibson

Latest Championship promotion favourites - including surprise Preston North End rank with Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough

By Pepe Lacey
Published 30th Oct 2025, 18:00 GMT

PNE have enjoyed a solid start to the new Championship campaign.

PNE are on the cusps of a play-off spot after an impressive start to the season currently places them seventh in the table.

The Lilywhites’ latest triumph saw them comeback in spectacular style against Sheffield United last Friday, claiming a 3-2 victory at Deepdale.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men are now only separated by goal difference from Charlton Athletic, who occupy the final top six spot on 19 points.

Following their imposing start to the season, we’ve taken a look at the latest promotion odds from Sky Bet to see how PNE’s chances are rated at present.

The latest Championship promotion favourites - and where PNE currently rank.

1. Latest Championship promotion odds

The latest Championship promotion favourites - and where PNE currently rank. | Getty Images

Latest promotion odds: 150/1.

2. Sheffield Wednesday

Latest promotion odds: 150/1. | Getty Images

Latest promotion odds: 80/1.

3. Oxford United

Latest promotion odds: 80/1. | Getty Images

Latest promotion odds: 50/1.

4. Norwich City

Latest promotion odds: 50/1. | Getty Images

