PNE are on the cusps of a play-off spot after an impressive start to the season currently places them seventh in the table.

The Lilywhites’ latest triumph saw them comeback in spectacular style against Sheffield United last Friday, claiming a 3-2 victory at Deepdale.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men are now only separated by goal difference from Charlton Athletic, who occupy the final top six spot on 19 points.

Following their imposing start to the season, we’ve taken a look at the latest promotion odds from Sky Bet to see how PNE’s chances are rated at present.

