The PNE man scored his first goal in Tuesday’s draw at Hull City

Preston North End striker Michael Smith was delighted to open his account for the club, but felt frustrated to come away from Hull City with just the one point.

The Lilywhites made a flying start to the Tuesday night clash at the MKM Stadium. Fellow summer recruit Thierry Small broke the deadlock with just three minutes on the clock, before Smith collected the ball on the edge of the box and curled into the far corner. Hull fought back in the second half, though, with Oli McBurnie at the double to force a share of the spoils.

Post-match, Smith reflected: “We're disappointed, but to come away in the Championship and get a point away from home, it's no mean feat. Even at 2-2 with their fans behind them, we thought we had the better chances in the game to go on and win it. We are disappointed, but there's a lot of positives to take from tonight.

“We definitely felt on top (first half). Obviously, the scoreline showed that but yeah, it was an enjoyable game to play in. I think the preparation we put in all week came to fruition really early on, getting the two goals. It's just a shame we came away with a draw but as I said, a point in the Championship away from home can't be sniffed at.”

As for his goal, Smith added: “Whitey picked the ball up, I just ran and made a little bit of space in and around the 18-yard box. It was sort of like a pot-shot really, just trying to keep it on target and thankfully it nestled in the bottom corner. I feel like I should have been off the mark before now but delighted to see that hit the net.”

Smith started the first four Championship matches of the season but had been used as a substitute in the previous three fixtures, prior to Hull. On the whole, he has been happy with his contribution and performance when named in the starting XI - while he continues to enjoy partnering Milutin Osmajic.

“Yes, I know probably in possession it wasn't my greatest game tonight, but I managed to get on the scoresheet,” said Smith. “So, the life of a striker really, the performance might not get remembered but obviously, scoring a goal does and that's a good part of having my job.

“But as a collective tonight, I thought everyone to a man - the lads at the back have been tremendous all season. I thought Linds was a man mountain coming in the middle tonight. Obviously Gibbo, Jordan, all over the pitch, tremendous.

“To be honest with you, I felt at home after the first week. It’s a bit of a cliche saying it, but we’ve got a really good group of lads here. The manager, the staff, they've all been really welcoming to me and my family on matchdays and stuff so yeah, it took about a week and I felt at home.”

