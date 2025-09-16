EA Sports FC 26 Preston North End ratings: Full squad confirmed including McCann, Devine, Armstrong and Osmajic

By Pepe Lacey
Published 16th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

It’s just three days to go until EA Sports releases EA FC 26 - and PNE player ratings for the upcoming game have been revealed.

It’s that time of the year once again when EA Sports releases their annual FC game.

‘EAFC 26’ is set to come out for ultimate edition early access on September 18 before the standard edition goes live eight days later.

With 12 new faces arriving through the doors at Deepdale during the transfer window, PNE fans will be able to use the new signings to build their squads on Ultimate team.

But who are the highest-rated members of Paul Heckingbottom’s squad?

Following the data-base release of EAFC 26, here are the players who lead the way for the Lilywhites in Ultimate Team.

Your next PNE read: ‘I think there probably’: Portsmouth chief makes intriguing claim over Preston North End's summer interest in Callum Lang

Who are the best and worst rated PNE players on EAFC 26.

1. PNE's EAFC 26 ratings

Who are the best and worst rated PNE players on EAFC 26. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
EAFC 26 rating: 57.

2. James Pradic

EAFC 26 rating: 57. Photo: PNEFC/Ian Robinson

Photo Sales
EAFC 26 rating: 58.

3. Josh Seary

EAFC 26 rating: 58. | Camera Sport

Photo Sales
EAFC 26 rating: 59.

4. Noah Mawene

EAFC 26 rating: 59. | Camera Sport

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Paul Heckingbottom
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice