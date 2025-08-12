The fixtures are coming thick and fast for PNE, with the new season now well underway.

But attention now turns to the Carabao Cup, with the Lilywhites making the trip to League Two outfit Barrow this evening.

North End reached the Round of 16 stages last term after triumphs over Sunderland, Harrogate Town and Fulham earned them a meeting with Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s Premier League side ran out 3-0 winners at Deepdale, with the Gunners naming a full-strength side.

PNE will be hoping for another cup run in the competition this season, with Barrow this evening’s opposition.

Here is the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of the first round contest.

Daniel Jebbison - Out The Bournemouth loanee will be absent for up to a month after sustaining a ankle issue during a private session with a personal trainer ahead of the new season. Heckingbottom was far from impressed with the striker's injury as he vented his frustration over the summer signing's setback.

MJ Williams - Out Williams will be missing for Barrow after undergoing a hernia operation during the summer. The midfielder is back training on the grass.

Will Keane - Out Keane picked up a calf injury in the later stages of pre-season and missed the final two weeks of preparations. He continues to be absent for Heckingbottom.

Michael Adu-Poku The Watford arrival sealed a season-long loan move to Barrow in the summer but sustained a hamstring injury early into his Holker Street stint, which will keep him sidelined for a couple of months.