The early team and injury news ahead of Barrow v PNEplaceholder image
The early team and injury news ahead of Barrow v PNE | CameraSport - Rob Newell

Barrow v Preston North End: Early team and injury news as seven out and one doubt for Carabao Cup first round contest

By Pepe Lacey
Published 12th Aug 2025, 05:00 BST

PNE are back in action this evening as they make the trip to League Two side Barrow in the Carabao Cup.

The fixtures are coming thick and fast for PNE, with the new season now well underway.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men started the campaign in the capital, drawing 1-1 with QPR in their Championship curtain raiser.

But attention now turns to the Carabao Cup, with the Lilywhites making the trip to League Two outfit Barrow this evening.

North End reached the Round of 16 stages last term after triumphs over Sunderland, Harrogate Town and Fulham earned them a meeting with Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s Premier League side ran out 3-0 winners at Deepdale, with the Gunners naming a full-strength side.

PNE will be hoping for another cup run in the competition this season, with Barrow this evening’s opposition.

Here is the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of the first round contest.

Your next PNE read: Ex-Preston North End man's admission around sudden 2021 transfer to Middlesbrough

The Bournemouth loanee will be absent for up to a month after sustaining a ankle issue during a private session with a personal trainer ahead of the new season. Heckingbottom was far from impressed with the striker's injury as he vented his frustration over the summer signing’s setback.

1. Daniel Jebbison - Out

The Bournemouth loanee will be absent for up to a month after sustaining a ankle issue during a private session with a personal trainer ahead of the new season. Heckingbottom was far from impressed with the striker's injury as he vented his frustration over the summer signing’s setback. | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Williams will be missing for Barrow after undergoing a hernia operation during the summer. The midfielder is back training on the grass.

2. MJ Williams - Out

Williams will be missing for Barrow after undergoing a hernia operation during the summer. The midfielder is back training on the grass. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Keane picked up a calf injury in the later stages of pre-season and missed the final two weeks of preparations. He continues to be absent for Heckingbottom.

3. Will Keane - Out

Keane picked up a calf injury in the later stages of pre-season and missed the final two weeks of preparations. He continues to be absent for Heckingbottom. | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
The Watford arrival sealed a season-long loan move to Barrow in the summer but sustained a hamstring injury early into his Holker Street stint, which will keep him sidelined for a couple of months.

4. Michael Adu-Poku

The Watford arrival sealed a season-long loan move to Barrow in the summer but sustained a hamstring injury early into his Holker Street stint, which will keep him sidelined for a couple of months. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Championship
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice