The fixtures are coming thick and fast for PNE, with the new season now well underway.
Paul Heckingbottom’s men started the campaign in the capital, drawing 1-1 with QPR in their Championship curtain raiser.
But attention now turns to the Carabao Cup, with the Lilywhites making the trip to League Two outfit Barrow this evening.
North End reached the Round of 16 stages last term after triumphs over Sunderland, Harrogate Town and Fulham earned them a meeting with Arsenal.
Mikel Arteta’s Premier League side ran out 3-0 winners at Deepdale, with the Gunners naming a full-strength side.
PNE will be hoping for another cup run in the competition this season, with Barrow this evening’s opposition.
Here is the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of the first round contest.
