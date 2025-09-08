How PNE's average home attendance compares to Championship rivals.placeholder image
How Preston North End’s impressive average home attendance compares to Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City & Co

By Pepe Lacey
Published 8th Sep 2025, 14:00 BST

PNE are currently unbeaten at Deepdale in the Championship this season.

It has been a solid start to the campaign for PNE, who sit seventh in the Championship after the opening four games.

The Lilywhites have enjoyed a lot of their success on home soil this term, with Paul Heckingbottom’s men picking up wins against Ipswich Town and Leicester City at Deepdale.

This has produced an average crowd of 17,589 over North End’s two games in Lancashire so far, with attendances boosted following their fine start.

But how do those figures compare to the rest of the Championship?

With data provided by Football Web Pages, here’s where PNE’s average home attendance ranks to their fellow second-tier sides.

Average attendance: 10,642.

1. Wrexham - The Racecourse Ground

Average attendance: 10,642. | Getty Images

Average attendance: 11,361.

2. Oxford United - Kassam Stadium

Average attendance: 11,361. | Getty Images

Average attendance: 15,680.

3. Swansea City - Swansea.com Stadium

Average attendance: 15,680. | West Bromwich Albion FC via Gett

Average attendance: 16,566.

4. Blackburn Rovers - Ewood Park

Average attendance: 16,566. | Getty Images

