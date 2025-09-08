It has been a solid start to the campaign for PNE, who sit seventh in the Championship after the opening four games.

The Lilywhites have enjoyed a lot of their success on home soil this term, with Paul Heckingbottom’s men picking up wins against Ipswich Town and Leicester City at Deepdale.

This has produced an average crowd of 17,589 over North End’s two games in Lancashire so far, with attendances boosted following their fine start.

But how do those figures compare to the rest of the Championship?

With data provided by Football Web Pages, here’s where PNE’s average home attendance ranks to their fellow second-tier sides.

Your next PNE read: Transfer detail around Preston North End's late pursuit of Sheffield United man emerges

3 . Swansea City - Swansea.com Stadium Average attendance: 15,680. | West Bromwich Albion FC via Gett Photo Sales