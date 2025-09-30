After Saturday's goalless draw against Bristol City, PNE turn their attention to the MKM Stadium this evening as they take on Hull City.
Paul Heckingbottom’s men have enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign, with the point against the Robins keeping them in the early play-off picture in sixth.
Meanwhile, the Tigers’ fortunes have been mixed under new boss Sergej Jakirovic, picking up eight points from their first seven games to date.
We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both sides ahead of tonight’s Championship contest.
