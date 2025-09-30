After Saturday's goalless draw against Bristol City, PNE turn their attention to the MKM Stadium this evening as they take on Hull City.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men have enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign, with the point against the Robins keeping them in the early play-off picture in sixth.

Meanwhile, the Tigers’ fortunes have been mixed under new boss Sergej Jakirovic, picking up eight points from their first seven games to date.

We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both sides ahead of tonight’s Championship contest.

Hull City v PNE: Early team and injury news

Andrew Hughes - Out After picking up his fifth yellow card already this season, Hughes will be sidelined for the trip to Hull tonight as he serves his one-game ban.

Mohamed Belloumi - Out The winger suffered a hamstring injury against Southampton last week and is set for a significant period on the sidelines.