Hull City v Preston North End: Early team and injury news as 11 out and 2 doubts for midweek contest

By Pepe Lacey
Published 30th Sep 2025, 11:57 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 12:42 BST

PNE are back on the road this evening as they face Hull City.

After Saturday's goalless draw against Bristol City, PNE turn their attention to the MKM Stadium this evening as they take on Hull City.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men have enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign, with the point against the Robins keeping them in the early play-off picture in sixth.

Meanwhile, the Tigers’ fortunes have been mixed under new boss Sergej Jakirovic, picking up eight points from their first seven games to date.

We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both sides ahead of tonight’s Championship contest.

Early team and injury news ahead of Hull City v PNE.

1. Hull City v PNE: Early team and injury news

Early team and injury news ahead of Hull City v PNE. | CameraSport - Rich Linley

After picking up his fifth yellow card already this season, Hughes will be sidelined for the trip to Hull tonight as he serves his one-game ban.

2. Andrew Hughes - Out

After picking up his fifth yellow card already this season, Hughes will be sidelined for the trip to Hull tonight as he serves his one-game ban. | CameraSport - Ian Cook

The winger suffered a hamstring injury against Southampton last week and is set for a significant period on the sidelines.

3. Mohamed Belloumi - Out

The winger suffered a hamstring injury against Southampton last week and is set for a significant period on the sidelines. | Getty Images

Brady is expected to be out for a significant period after recently undergoing surgery on a calf issue which was picked up in pre-season.

4. Robbie Brady - Out

Brady is expected to be out for a significant period after recently undergoing surgery on a calf issue which was picked up in pre-season. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

