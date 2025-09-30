It’s midweek football at the MKM Stadium for PNE on Tuesday night

What do you expect from Hull?

“Yeah, they've changed players, manager,” Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Lancashire. “Dangerous team, love crosses into your box - that's their biggest threat. They don't have to play well to win because they are a dangerous team. They've got good moments in them, so I think that's our biggest challenge.

“We think we can hurt them, we think we can create against them, we think we can cause them problems, but they'll be thinking exactly the same against us. We've got evidence in our minds that we can do it; they've got evidence that they can do it. They are a dangerous team.”

Is a three-game week that big test that you’ve spoken about, in terms of approaching every game the same?

“Yeah, it flies,” said Heckingbottom. “Listen, I forgot how nice it is to play the Saturday, Saturdays. My time here, because of the cup games and the runs we had last season, we didn't have many Saturday, Saturday weeks at all. We've just had a couple where we could really work hard in training.

“The preparation for the next game doesn't feel rushed and then all of a sudden you thrust back into it and it's like, ‘Yeah, this is what the Championship is like’ again. So it does make a difference, definitely, in how you prepare, how you want to deliver things to the players. But we're all used to it; the players are used to it.”

Is Oli McBurnie looking like a talisman for Hull? You know all about him, don't you?

“Yeah, and I think they're sort of getting the best out of him,” said Heckingbottom. “I mentioned the crosses - big thing. Giles one side, whether it's been a winger on the other side, whether it's been Drameh the last game, the ball's coming in and he'll thrive on that, he enjoys that.

“And like I said, I think for successful crosses at the top of the league - they're not getting the most number of crosses in, but success is there and that's because of the quality of the delivery. But whether it's Oli McBurnie, whether it's Joseph, whether it's Lundstram from midfield, whether it's Gelhardt, whether it's the opposite wing-back, those boys are believing that they're going to get on the end of it.”

You mentioned Lundstram... Egan is there as well. You know about those two as well, are they playing a big part?

“Yeah, they're playing and performing,” said Heckingbottom. “They're a dangerous team... you can see that. The Southampton game is a great example of it. Southampton come away statistically looking like they've dominated the game, and they've lost 3-1. Big moments from all players, real good goals, clinical. So yeah, they're a really dangerous opponent.”

In terms of improvement and what you think this team can develop into, what more is there to come?

“Yeah, it only comes if we keep working hard, that's it,” Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Lancashire. “Nothing's going to really change in our approach. We've just got to keep working hard and fight for those inches, fight for those margins, because that will determine ultimately where you end up at the end of the season. The bits that we can control, the bits that are in our power, and then hope everyone else does their job properly and you get the rub of the green when it matters. People perform and have big moments, like Dan's save, like Dobbo’s goal, Alfie's goal, that type of thing.”

