Preston North End v Sheffield United: Early team and injury news as 9 out and 1 doubt for Friday evening fixture

By Pepe Lacey
Published 24th Oct 2025, 05:00 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

PNE are back in action this evening as they welcome Sheffield United to Deepdale.

The games continue to come thick and fast for Paul Heckingbottom’s men, who are back in action this evening.

It’s the third match in seven days for PNE, who welcome Sheffield United to Deepdale hoping to return to winning ways.

The Lilywhites have suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time this season, with Saturday’s disappointment against West Brom followed up by a 1-0 loss to Birmingham City in midweek.

Meanwhile, the Blades are a rejuvenated outfit under the returning Chris Wilder, winning their last two which has lifted them out of the relegation zone.

We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both clubs ahead of this evening’s Championship contest.

The early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this evening's Championship contest.

1. PNE v Sheffield United: Early team and injury news

The early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this evening's Championship contest.

The Spaniard is the closest of Heckingbottom’s injured cohort to a return - although the defender is still a few weeks away. The right-back has missed PNE’s previous four matches after suffering a hamstring injury in the goalless draw with Bristol City last month.

2. Pol Valentin - Out

The Spaniard is the closest of Heckingbottom's injured cohort to a return - although the defender is still a few weeks away. The right-back has missed PNE's previous four matches after suffering a hamstring injury in the goalless draw with Bristol City last month.

Last season’s Championship player of the season picked up a knee injury in training during the international break, which has ruled him out of the triumphs over Watford and Blackburn Rovers. Hamer has been ruled out of this evening’s fixture, with the hope of a return next month.

3. Gustavo Hamer - Out

Last season's Championship player of the season picked up a knee injury in training during the international break, which has ruled him out of the triumphs over Watford and Blackburn Rovers. Hamer has been ruled out of this evening's fixture, with the hope of a return next month.

Despite featuring 31 times for PNE last season, Keane is yet to appear in any of Heckingbottom’s sides in all competitions so far this term. The forward continues to be sidelined with a calf injury sustained in pre-season.

4. Will Keane - Out

Despite featuring 31 times for PNE last season, Keane is yet to appear in any of Heckingbottom's sides in all competitions so far this term. The forward continues to be sidelined with a calf injury sustained in pre-season.

