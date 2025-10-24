The games continue to come thick and fast for Paul Heckingbottom’s men, who are back in action this evening.
It’s the third match in seven days for PNE, who welcome Sheffield United to Deepdale hoping to return to winning ways.
The Lilywhites have suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time this season, with Saturday’s disappointment against West Brom followed up by a 1-0 loss to Birmingham City in midweek.
Meanwhile, the Blades are a rejuvenated outfit under the returning Chris Wilder, winning their last two which has lifted them out of the relegation zone.
We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both clubs ahead of this evening’s Championship contest.
Your next PNE read: Former Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday boss identifies 'great trait' in Heckingbottom's Preston North End