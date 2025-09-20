Derby County v Preston North End: Early team and injury news as 9 out and 1 doubt

Paul Heckingbottom’s men will be looking to continue their solid start to the new campaign as they make the trip to Pride Park today.
The Lilywhites have picked up eight points from their opening five league games to date and come in off the back of a 2-2 draw against early league leaders Middlesbrough last week.
Meanwhile, the Rams have had a mixed start to the season and currently occupy 19th in the table, having claimed five points to date.
We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon’s contest.
Your next PNE read: Preston North End predicted XI vs Derby County as former Rams loan man backed to start at Pride Park