Derby County v Preston North End: Early team and injury news as 9 out and 1 doubt

By Pepe Lacey
Published 20th Sep 2025, 05:00 BST

PNE are back in Championship action this afternoon as they take on Derby County.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men will be looking to continue their solid start to the new campaign as they make the trip to Pride Park today.

The Lilywhites have picked up eight points from their opening five league games to date and come in off the back of a 2-2 draw against early league leaders Middlesbrough last week.

Meanwhile, the Rams have had a mixed start to the season and currently occupy 19th in the table, having claimed five points to date.

We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon’s contest.

The early team and injury news from both camps as PNE face Derby this afternoon.

1. Derby County v PNE: Early team and injury news

The early team and injury news from both camps as PNE face Derby this afternoon.

The 33-year-old has suffered a setback in his recovery from a calf injury sustained in pre-season. Brady has undergone surgery, with the head coach admitting he could be out of action for months.

2. Robbie Brady - Out

The 33-year-old has suffered a setback in his recovery from a calf injury sustained in pre-season. Brady has undergone surgery, with the head coach admitting he could be out of action for months.

Brewster is expected to miss this afternoon’s visit of PNE after tweaking his groin ahead of their triumph over West Brom last week.

3. Rhian Brewster - Out

Brewster is expected to miss this afternoon's visit of PNE after tweaking his groin ahead of their triumph over West Brom last week.

Potts is the most likely out of the long-term injuries to return the earliest. The midfielder has been absent with a hamstring issue and Heckingbottom is hoping to have the 31-year-old back sooner rather than later.

4. Brad Potts - Out

Potts is the most likely out of the long-term injuries to return the earliest. The midfielder has been absent with a hamstring issue and Heckingbottom is hoping to have the 31-year-old back sooner rather than later.

