Preston eyeing up moves for loan trio this summer

The Lilywhites are trying to get a clearer picture on whether they can get Daniel Iversen, Sepp van den Berg and Liam Lindsay back.

Getting answers on those three will allow more planning to be done.

The ideal scenario is that PNE get the thumbs-up on that trio and then they can turn their full attention to targeting players in other positions – primarily up front and out wide.

Sepp van den Berg is one of three players North End are looking to entice back

Should any of the former loanees prove out of reach, alternatives would need to be sought.

Peter Ridsdale, advisor to North End owner Trevor Hemmings, told the Lancashire Post: “We have asked the question of Leicester, Liverpool and Stoke about the three lads.

“It’s still early days for answers, two of them haven’t finished their season yet.

“Hopefully we’ll get a clearer picture soon and can then look at other positions.

“There are spaces to fill in the squad and we will work hard to do that.”

To what extent Leicester would be prepared to do business on Iversen will be interesting.

There’s a chance they could sell, although a loan might seem more likely for the Danish goalkeeper.

Liverpool will no doubt give the nod for van den Berg to get more loan experience.

PNE have first option on him as part of the Ben Davies deal and having given the Dutch teenager a good run of games, matched the criteria the Reds were looking for.

Lindsay has two years left on his contract at Stoke but is totally out of the picture in the Potteries.

So a deal might to bring the defender to Deepdale on a permanent basis certainly isn’t out of the question.

Meanwhile, a rule change in the Youth Alliance League which PNE’s youth team play in, could be beneficial to the four youngsters taken on professionally by the club.

It will be an Under-19s division next season having previously been Under-18s.

Jacob Holland-Wilkinson, Joe Rodwell-Grant, Lewis Coulton and Ollie Lombard will therefore be eligible to still play for the youth team if they are in need of competitive action.

Ideally, North End want to see them train with the first-team and get them out on loan to gain experience.

But if loan moves can’t be sought, there is the fall-back of a competitive game on a Saturday with the youth team if they aren’t with the senior squad.

Holland-Wilkinson and Rodwell-Grant both had loans in non-league earlier in the season.