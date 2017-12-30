Preston boss Alex Neil refuses to be drawn on potential move for Rangers star Josh Windass

Alex Neil has refused to be drawn on speculation linking Preston with a move for Rangers midfielder Josh Windass.

North End have had a £500,000 bid turned down for the Ibrox star according to reports north of the border on Friday.

The PNE boss has spoken about his desire to strengthen his options in the final third of the pitch with Motherwell striker Louis Moult set to officially arrive at Deepdale on January 1.

Windass would fit the bill in that respect with the Lilywhites looking to kick on in the second half of the season after an impressive first six months under Neil.

Josh Windass has scored six goals so far this season.

"There's interest in quite a few players," he said after the 1-0 win over Cardiff on Friday night.

"We've spoken about wanting to add firepower to our team.

"I'm not going to talk about any players that are not currently ours.

"It's one of them. There's going to be speculation between now and the end of the window about us and a variety of players, some I've probably never even heard of."

Alex Neil saw his side go seventh in the table with a 1-0 win at Cardiff on Friday night.

Moult's imminent arrival after scoring one goal every two games during his time at Fir Park is an indication of how North End want to go about their business when the window opens on Monday.

"We're trying our best to add to the squad," Neil said.

"The one thing we want to do is try and get our business done early.

"Louis was a great one for us because his contract was running out so we could get that done quickly.

"Some other ones are going to be a bit more testing and a bit more difficult.

"The one thing you can guarantee with us is we'll be trying our best to make it happen as soon as possible."