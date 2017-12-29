Preston linked with Rangers midfielder Josh Windass

Preston North End have been linked with a January move for Rangers midfielder Josh Windass.

Reports in Scotland say that North End have put in a £500,000 bid for the 23-year-old.

Windass, the son of former Hull City striker Dean Windass, joined Rangers from Accrington Stanley in July 2016 for £60,000.

He had started his career at Huddersfield before moving to Stanley in 2013.

After an injury-hit first campaign at Ibrox, Windass has been a regular in the Rangers side this season.

Windass has scored six goals from midfield this term, five of those coming in the last 10 games.

Were North End to land him, it would be their second piece of shopping in Scotland ahead of 2018.

Earlier in the month, they agreed a deal to sign Loius Moult from Motherwell, the striker's move set to made official on January 1.