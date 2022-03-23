Potential new Preston North End owner Chris Kirchner's Q&A key answers

Potential new Preston North End owner Chris Kirchner has set the Lilywhites fanbase off by conducting a question and answer on his Twitter account.

By Tom Sandells
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 4:49 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 5:05 pm

The American is in talks with the club with a view to buying it and is currently in a period of due dilligence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Though tight-lipped on anything specifically to do with PNE, he was happy to answer some questions about how he would want to run a club and what his vision looks like.

Here are the key answers he gave...

Chris Kirchner looks on before the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Queens Park Rangers.

Chris Kirchner’s Q&A

Last updated: Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 16:13

Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 16:13

On fan expectations...

Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 16:13

On his involvement in the running of the club...

Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 16:12

On who would run the club day to day...

Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 16:11

On kit templates...

Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 16:11

On what he wants to bring to a club...

Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 16:10

On losses...

Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 16:09

If he can’t get the right club...

Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 16:07

On spending...

Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 16:06

On hiring a new manager when he takes over a club...

Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 16:05

On his model when he becomes an owner...

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
LilywhitesTwitterAmerican