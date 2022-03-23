Potential new Preston North End owner Chris Kirchner's Q&A key answers
Potential new Preston North End owner Chris Kirchner has set the Lilywhites fanbase off by conducting a question and answer on his Twitter account.
By Tom Sandells
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 4:49 pm
The American is in talks with the club with a view to buying it and is currently in a period of due dilligence.
Though tight-lipped on anything specifically to do with PNE, he was happy to answer some questions about how he would want to run a club and what his vision looks like.
Here are the key answers he gave...
Chris Kirchner’s Q&A
On fan expectations...
On his involvement in the running of the club...
On who would run the club day to day...
On kit templates...
On what he wants to bring to a club...
On losses...
If he can’t get the right club...
On spending...
On hiring a new manager when he takes over a club...
On his model when he becomes an owner...
