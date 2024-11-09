Paul Heckingbottom makes two changes as Portsmouth vs Preston North End starting XIs confirmed
Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made two changes for this afternoon’s match away to Portsmouth.
Jack Whatmough comes in for his third league start of the season, as he lines up against his boyhood club - whom he spent 13 years with. Liam Lindsay is not involved after being forced off with injury, on Wednesday night. Duane Holmes also comes into the side, with Mads Frokjaer dropping to the bench.
Robbie Brady, Will Keane, Patrick Bauer and Ched Evans are also sidelined for North End, while Milutin Osmajic serves the final of his eight-match ban. Youngster Kitt Nelson makes the match day squad for the second time.
Portsmouth boss John Mousinho makes two changes, with Jordan Williams not in the 18 and Tom McIntyre named as a substitute. Terry Devlin and Marlon Pack both come in, while Colby Bishop is named on the bench for the hosts.
PNE XI: Woodman; Storey, Whatmough, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman (c), McCann, Kesler-Hayden, Holmes, Greenwood, Riis. PNE subs: Cornell, Best, Ledson, Thordarson, Frokjaer, Bowler, Okkels, Nelson, Stewart.
Pompey XI: Schmid; Devlin, Poole, Ogilvie, Ritchie, Pack, Dozzell, Potts, Murphy, Lang, Yengi. Pompey subs: Archer, McIntyre, Moxon, Silvera, Lane, Kamara. Saydee, O’Mahony, Bishop.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.