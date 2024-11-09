Duane Holmes | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Team news is in from Fratton Park

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made two changes for this afternoon’s match away to Portsmouth.

Jack Whatmough comes in for his third league start of the season, as he lines up against his boyhood club - whom he spent 13 years with. Liam Lindsay is not involved after being forced off with injury, on Wednesday night. Duane Holmes also comes into the side, with Mads Frokjaer dropping to the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robbie Brady, Will Keane, Patrick Bauer and Ched Evans are also sidelined for North End, while Milutin Osmajic serves the final of his eight-match ban. Youngster Kitt Nelson makes the match day squad for the second time.

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho makes two changes, with Jordan Williams not in the 18 and Tom McIntyre named as a substitute. Terry Devlin and Marlon Pack both come in, while Colby Bishop is named on the bench for the hosts.

PNE XI: Woodman; Storey, Whatmough, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman (c), McCann, Kesler-Hayden, Holmes, Greenwood, Riis. PNE subs: Cornell, Best, Ledson, Thordarson, Frokjaer, Bowler, Okkels, Nelson, Stewart.

Pompey XI: Schmid; Devlin, Poole, Ogilvie, Ritchie, Pack, Dozzell, Potts, Murphy, Lang, Yengi. Pompey subs: Archer, McIntyre, Moxon, Silvera, Lane, Kamara. Saydee, O’Mahony, Bishop.