PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom was left hugely frustrated by the decision

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky Sports pundits were split over the decision to not send Sunderland defender Chris Mepham off, against Preston North End.

The two sides played out a fiercely contested 0-0 draw on Wednesday night. Paul Heckingbottom’s side had the better chances against the league leaders, but were unable to find the breakthrough. Post-match, the PNE boss was enraged by the incident involving centre-back, Mepham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emil Riis gathered the ball in the Black Cats half, turned with pace and slipped the ball in behind the Sunderland defence. On-loan Leeds United man Sam Greenwood got to the ball first and was brought down, but referee Lewis Smith brandished a yellow card after awarding the free-kick.

It’s a decision former Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town defender, Luke Chambers, understood. PNE’s manager explained five key calls had gone against Preston in their last eight fixtures, and Chambers believes that only heightened Heckingbottom’s fume after the game.

"It's a culmination, isn't it?" said Chambers. "It's the culmination of his frustration and rightly so, his frustration is completely valid. It leads into tonight. I think he's a little bit skewed, because as you see Greenwood steps into Mepham's path. He doesn't step in his normal running gate, to take the ball in his path. He steps across him, which causes him to make the foul.

“Anywhere else on the pitch, it might even go Sunderland's way. That might be a bit controversial, but that's not as clear-cut as I feel he has made out tonight. It's easy for us sitting here with no allegiance to the teams or being emotionally involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are making a decision based on what we see, but the team will have looked at it at half-time and felt even more aggrieved - with the build up of the last few results and decisions that have gone against them. I just think his team did really, really well tonight and in previous games, they've got themselves in fantastic positions. That disappointment and frustration leads into that, I think."

Former PNE and Leeds United striker, Jermaine Beckford, joined Chambers and host, David Prutton, on the Sky Sports sofa. He had sympathy with Heckingbottom and felt Greenwood did what any sharp forward player would do in that situation.

"Yeah, of course," said Beckford, when asked if he could understand the PNE boss feeling a sense of injustice. "From his position, on the half way line, he is looking and all he sees is Sam Greenwood clean in on goal - one-on-one with the goalkeeper - and he gets taken out.

“From that perspective, it is a straight red card. I am all in favour of the attacking players buying every opportunity available. I think, if he gets sent off, nobody would have anything negative to say about it. If he doesn't and gets booked, again you can see that argument.”