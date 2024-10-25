Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE host Arsenal in the Carabao Cup next week

Arsenal have several injury problems ahead of next week’s trip to Preston North End.

For both sides, there are important league fixtures to contest first. The Lilywhites make the long trip to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, while Mikel Arteta’s team host Liverpool on Sunday - in a heavyweight Premier League clash.

But, the Gunners are going through somewhat of an early season injury crisis. Key first team players were already sidelined and now, Bukayo Saka and Riccardo Calafiori have been dealt blows. Saka sustained an issue when away with England, while summer signing Calafiori was forced off in midweek.

Saka has not played for more than two weeks, after picking up a hamstring problem against Greece. As for Calafiori, the Italian suffered a nasty looking knee injury in the Shakhtar Donetsk clash. The pair, along with longer absentee Jurrien Timber, were absent from training at the Sobha Realty Centre on Friday.

In his latest press conference, Arteta said: “We're going to do our very best to somehow have them available (for Sunday). It's very, very uncertain. He’s (Saka) done a bit of training on the grass. How far we can get him before Sunday is another question. We will see.

"It was the first session that (Timber) could have some involvement. He’s been out a while. We thought he would be further ahead. (Calafiori) needs some more tests. Yesterday he had some. Today he’s going to have some more. Last time we thought it was really bad and then he ended up playing two days later."

Star midfielder Martin Odegaard will definitely be out, having injured his ankle playing for Norway in September. Defensive pair Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney both remain sidelined as well, with the latter having suffered a hamstring blow during Euro 2024.