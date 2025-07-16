Ex-Preston North End and Derby County men's futures 'in doubt' at Championship club
Former Preston North End winger Josh Ginnelly’s future is ‘in doubt’ at Swansea City.
The 28-year-old was left out of the club’s pre-season training camp squad, for the trip to Spain. Ex-Blackpool and Derby County striker Jerry Yates did not travel either, with him seemingly heading for the exit door too. Yates scored 10 goals in the Championship for the Rams last season.
Ginnelly, meanwhile, has had an injury-hit time with the Swans after joining in the summer of 2023 from Hearts. He’s made 12 appearances for the Welsh club and scored two goals. The former PNE and Hearts man ruptured his Achilles tendon eight games into his time at the club.
Preston signed Ginnelly from Walsall, for an undisclosed fee, in January 2019. He only featured on nine occasions for the club, making one start in the EFL Cup at home to Hull City. North End loaned the winger out to Bristol Rovers and Hearts, with the latter signing him permanently in the summer of 2021 after his release from PNE.
