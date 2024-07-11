Alan Browne | Sunderland FC - YouTube

Republic of Ireland international has signed for Sunderland

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Browne says Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris was a big factor in him choosing to sign for the Black Cats.

The Republic of Ireland international - who ended his 10-and-a-half year association with Preston North End this summer - has put pen-to-paper on a three-year contract at the Stadium of Light. Browne opted against extending his contract at Deepdale, closing out a chapter which saw him make 414 appearances for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United and Coventry City were linked with a move for the free agent, but Sunderland’s French coach - as well as sporting director Kristjaan Speakman - convinced the 29-year-old to make the move up to Wearside and sign on the dotted line.

Browne told the club’s YouTube channel: “So I met the sporting director first. He was just telling me about the values and history of the club, what they are ultimately trying to achieve and why they are bringing me here. That obviously was something I wanted to be a part of, and then I spoke to the manager afterwards.

“He shared ideas with me of how he likes to play and approach games - his different styles and tactics. He spoke through all that and it was something I believe in myself, the way he wants to play. It’s just something I am just looking forward to starting now.”

Reflecting on his decade at Deepdale, Browne said: “I think, for me, it was quite easy to transition into the first team dressing room. I have thankfully had a lot of good dressing rooms over the years, and that’s why I stayed at Preston. It was a really good club, I loved every minute of it and along the way I gained a lot of experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I developed as a player and developed by game management. It’s a really tough league and I found that out over the years. So yeah, it is going to be no different here. It’s a tough task ahead, but I think it’s achievable for this club and this squad.”

He added: “The only person I spoke to was Alex Neil, who only said good things. I do take his advice on board. He is someone I worked with for quite some time at Preston. I don’t think he would point me in the wrong direction. He had a lot of good things to say about the club.”