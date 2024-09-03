Daniel Johnson in action for Jamaica | Elsa/Getty Images

The midfielder left PNE last summer

Former Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson is reportedly in talks with Istanbulspor.

The 31-year-old’s contract at Stoke City was cancelled by mutual consent, last week. Johnson signed for the Potters last summer, after eight-and-a-half years at Deepdale. He made 336 appearances in a North End shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnson linked up with ex-PNE boss Alex Neil, but he was sacked in December and replaced by Steven Schumacher - who made the move from Plymouth Argyle to the bet365 Stadium. Johnson racked up 29 appearances last campaign, but didn’t feature post-February.

He was introduced as a substitute against Coventry City and Carlisle United this season, but given the Jamaica international’s ‘limited minutes’ - the two parties agreed it was best to part ways. And, reports now suggest that Istanbulspor are the Turkish club looking to sign Johnson.

The club suffered relegation from the Turkish Süper Lig last year, finishing 20th. But, Osman Zeki Korkmaz’ team have made a strong start to the new season, with three wins from four. Istanbulspor are said to have ‘moved quickly’ to snap up Johnson on a free transfer, with him having travelled to Turkey for discussions.