Daniel Johnson | Getty Images

The PNE man left Deepdale in the summer of 2023

Daniel Johnson has left Stoke City by mutual consent, one year on from his Preston North End exit.

Last summer, the Jamaica international brought his eight-and-a-half year association with the Lilywhites to an end. Johnson reunited with former PNE boss, Alex Neil, in the Potteries. But, the Scot was relieved of his duties in December and Stoke replaced him with ex-Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher.

Johnson made 29 appearances in total last campaign, but the last of those came in February - when he missed a penalty in 3-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers, at Ewood Park. The midfielder scored a couple of goals for Stoke, away to Huddersfield and at home to Swansea.

This season he was substituted on in the home win against Coventry, before starting at left-back in the Carabao Cup victory over Carlisle United. The North End legend, who made 336 appearances for PNE, is said to have interest in him from Turkey.

Stoke sporting director Jon Walters said: “Daniel’s minutes on the field have been limited since the latter part of last season and we have mutually decided it is in his and the club’s best interests to part ways. We thank Daniel for his efforts during his time at Stoke City and wish him well in his future career.”