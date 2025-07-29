Filip Marschall | Getty Images

The PNE linked man has signed for League One side Stevenage

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End linked goalkeeper Filip Marschall has signed for Stevenage.

The Lilywhites were one of a handful of Championship clubs credited with interest in the Aston Villa shot-stopper earlier this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackburn Rovers and Millwall were also suggested to be suitors, before links to Port Vale and PNE’s arch rivals, Blackpool, surfaced.

Now, though, the former Crewe Alexandra loan man has completed a permanent switch to the Lamex Stadium.

PNE brought their search for a second goalkeeper signing to an end earlier this month, with the capture of Luton Town shot-stopper Jack Walton.

He and Daniel Iversen have overhauled the goalkeeping department at Preston, with Walton set to push the expected first choice Iversen.

Your next PNE read: Five Preston North End games moved for Sky Sports TV including Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United