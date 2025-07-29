League One club confirm signing of Aston Villa man linked with Preston North End and Millwall

By George Hodgson
Published 29th Jul 2025, 19:16 BST
Filip Marschall placeholder image
Filip Marschall | Getty Images
The PNE linked man has signed for League One side Stevenage

Preston North End linked goalkeeper Filip Marschall has signed for Stevenage.

The Lilywhites were one of a handful of Championship clubs credited with interest in the Aston Villa shot-stopper earlier this summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blackburn Rovers and Millwall were also suggested to be suitors, before links to Port Vale and PNE’s arch rivals, Blackpool, surfaced.

Now, though, the former Crewe Alexandra loan man has completed a permanent switch to the Lamex Stadium.

PNE brought their search for a second goalkeeper signing to an end earlier this month, with the capture of Luton Town shot-stopper Jack Walton.

He and Daniel Iversen have overhauled the goalkeeping department at Preston, with Walton set to push the expected first choice Iversen.

Your next PNE read: Five Preston North End games moved for Sky Sports TV including Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United

Related topics:Preston North EndAston VillaMillwall

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice