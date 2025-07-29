League One club confirm signing of Aston Villa man linked with Preston North End and Millwall
Preston North End linked goalkeeper Filip Marschall has signed for Stevenage.
The Lilywhites were one of a handful of Championship clubs credited with interest in the Aston Villa shot-stopper earlier this summer.
Blackburn Rovers and Millwall were also suggested to be suitors, before links to Port Vale and PNE’s arch rivals, Blackpool, surfaced.
Now, though, the former Crewe Alexandra loan man has completed a permanent switch to the Lamex Stadium.
PNE brought their search for a second goalkeeper signing to an end earlier this month, with the capture of Luton Town shot-stopper Jack Walton.
He and Daniel Iversen have overhauled the goalkeeping department at Preston, with Walton set to push the expected first choice Iversen.
