The defender spent time on loan at Preston North End last season

Los Angeles FC have completed the permanent signing of Ryan Porteous following his loan spell at Preston North End.

The Lilywhites brought the Scotland international in on transfer deadline day, back in February, following injury to Jordan Storey. He made 11 appearances in a PNE shirt, scoring once against Portsmouth.

Porteous then headed back to parent club Watford, where he had two years left on his contract. However, the former Hibernian man’s time at Vicarage Road has come to an end after two-and-a-half years.

The 26-year-old was strongly linked with a move to the MLS club, who have now confirmed his arrival for a reported £752,000 fee. Porteous, who has earned 13 caps for his country, has penned a three-year contract with option for a further.

LAFC co-president John Thorrington said: "We're excited to welcome Ryan to LAFC. He brings competitiveness, leadership qualities, and the type of mentality we value at this club.

"His experience at both the international and club level, along with his defensive intensity and ability to play out of the back, will be a great addition to our group as we push toward our goals this season."

Porteous will soon become a club team mate of Son Heung-min’s. The South Korean has left Tottenham Hotspur after 10 years and arrived in LA on Tuesday, to watch the club’s 2-1 win over Tigres. Official announcement of his move is expected on Wednesday.

