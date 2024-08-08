Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has explained the challenges faced in the summer transfer window so far.

The Lilywhites added to their two signings of Sam Greenwood and Stefan Thordarson this week, with Kaine Kesler-Hayden arriving on loan from Aston Villa. North End had endured some weeks of frustration in the market, but swiftly wrapped up a deal for the 21-year-old - who provides a versatile wing-back option and boosts competition. It’s been well documented that PNE have continued to scour the European market, which has brought its own hurdles. Lowe has always retained faith that PNE would make the right additions.

“The type of players we are looking for, there are some out there,” said Lowe. “It’s just hard getting the deals done, whether that’s us, other clubs, payments, agents - there are loads of factors in it and it’s never just that simple. But, I trust in Peter (Ridsdale), the recruitment staff and we trust in each other to make sure we get the right ones. I am always a big believer that if you don’t rush, they will come up trumps for you and that’s what we’re hoping. The (overseas) market is good value. They are good, honest lads.

“When I’ve spoken to several players, a lot of them are surprised how we play and what we do. We show them the training ground and the facilities. We’ve got a big dossier - not just on how we play but the football club in general. Peter has been on numerous Zooms with me, talking about the history of the club - which I think is important. We talk about the football side of things. Everything goes into trying to get these players and the Scandinavians really buy into that. As you’ve seen, the ones we’ve got in the building are fantastic lads and good players.”

Preston signed eight players in total last summer; the aim of recruiting first team ready players this window was made clear early doors. North End have been looking to strengthen the starting XI and recruiting that quality of player isn’t always straightforward.

“Yeah, we’ve got a squad and we utilise the squad,” said Lowe. “What we want, is that when someone comes through the door - whatever position it is - they all go ‘Ooft, I need to make sure I am on it’. As I’ve said, it will get changed for tactical reasons and who we’re playing. But, what we need is people competing with each other. The new recruits have got to understand we’ve been working with this group for six weeks or so, to get them to this level. They have got to work even harder to get in, but I just want quality players who - when called upon - can produce the goods for us, whether it is starting or finishing. I think, when you’ve got that, it bodes well for you.”

With Liam Millar having returned to his FC Basel this summer, following his loan spell, PNE’s squad was short of a dribbler. The Canadian was a spark, out wide, for North End last season - and it was Alvaro Fernandez the campaign before that. The signing of Kesler-Hayden - a player who wants to drive forward with the ball - should improve that element of Lowe’s team. Speaking before the confirmation of Kesler-Hayden’s arrival, Preston’s manager was keen to stress the importance of signing that type of player.

“Yeah, it is,” said Lowe. “Robbie Brady is an unbelievable technician, with his quality from the left, inside, crosses and deliveries. They are very good. Pottsy is a straight line runner, getting balls across - and he is a powerhouse. So, we are missing a dribbler and ball carrier as such - although Pottsy and Robbie can carry it, but in different ways. It’s not rocket science to say what we need and what we’re looking for. That has probably been the hardest part. Do I go and get a dribbler that can’t speak English?

“Well, what is the point? That is not being disrespectful, but how do I coach him what I want him to do? I think there are a lot of foreign players in the Championship now and some managers I’ve spoken to have struggled with that. They don’t know whether they want them to run this way, that way, inside or dribble with the ball. That is tough. Were there players available for that? Yeah, but we had to make a decision that it might not be right. And yeah, hopefully we can get what we need in the next few days or weeks.”