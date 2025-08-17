24 brilliant photos of the Preston North End faithful celebrating first Championship win of the season against Leicester City

By Pepe Lacey
Published 17th Aug 2025, 11:00 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2025, 11:32 BST

PNE secured their first victory of the new Championship campaign against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

PNE have opened their Championship account for the new season after securing a 2-1 victory against newly-relegated Leicester City.

Alfie Devine opened the scoring after seven minutes at Deepdale before Jeremy Monga equalised for the Foxes midway through the second half.

But there was late drama, with Milutin Osmajic grabbing a late winner with five minutes to play to net his second goal in two games.

With photos provided by CameraSport, check out our fan gallery as Paul Heckingbottom’s men secured their first Championship victory of the season.

Your next PNE read: 'We did not...' - Marti Cifuentes pinpoints how Preston North End inflicted defeat on Leicester City

There were 16,797 supporters inside Deepdale on Saturday afternoon as PNE secured their first Championship victory of the season against Leicester City.

1. PNE 2-1 Leicester City: Fan gallery

There were 16,797 supporters inside Deepdale on Saturday afternoon as PNE secured their first Championship victory of the season against Leicester City. | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
There were 16,797 supporters inside Deepdale on Saturday afternoon as PNE secured their first Championship victory of the season against Leicester City.

2. PNE 2-1 Leicester City: Fan gallery

There were 16,797 supporters inside Deepdale on Saturday afternoon as PNE secured their first Championship victory of the season against Leicester City. | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
There were 16,797 supporters inside Deepdale on Saturday afternoon as PNE secured their first Championship victory of the season against Leicester City.

3. PNE 2-1 Leicester City: Fan gallery

There were 16,797 supporters inside Deepdale on Saturday afternoon as PNE secured their first Championship victory of the season against Leicester City. | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
There were 16,797 supporters inside Deepdale on Saturday afternoon as PNE secured their first Championship victory of the season against Leicester City.

4. PNE 2-1 Leicester City: Fan gallery

There were 16,797 supporters inside Deepdale on Saturday afternoon as PNE secured their first Championship victory of the season against Leicester City. | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Championship
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice