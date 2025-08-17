PNE have opened their Championship account for the new season after securing a 2-1 victory against newly-relegated Leicester City.

Alfie Devine opened the scoring after seven minutes at Deepdale before Jeremy Monga equalised for the Foxes midway through the second half.

But there was late drama, with Milutin Osmajic grabbing a late winner with five minutes to play to net his second goal in two games.

With photos provided by CameraSport, check out our fan gallery as Paul Heckingbottom’s men secured their first Championship victory of the season.

1 . PNE 2-1 Leicester City: Fan gallery There were 16,797 supporters inside Deepdale on Saturday afternoon as PNE secured their first Championship victory of the season against Leicester City. | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

