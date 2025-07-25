A new club for the ex-PNE man

Former Preston North End striker Louis Moult has made the move to Crewe Alexandra.

The 33-year-old was a free agent this summer after being released by Dundee United. In his two years with the Scottish club, Moult scored 25 goals in 65 appearances - with 20 of those coming in the Scottish Championship title winning campaign of 2023/24.

Now, he has put pen-to-paper on a 12 month contract at The Mornflake Stadium, with Crewe having inserted a one-year option in the deal. The front man has been training with Lee Bell’s side throughout the summer and landed himself the move.

Moult is the sixth summer signing for Crewe, following the loan acquisition of fellow striker Emre Tezgel - who makes the temporary switch from Stoke City. The Railwaymen finished 13th in League Two last season.

It is four years since the front man left Deepdale, having signed from Motherwell in 2018 and made 40 appearances. Moult scored eight goals, with his time at Deepdale majorly impacted by a horrific knee injury which saw him miss 20 months of football.

He went on to join Burton Albion and spent a couple of years with the Brewers. That stint saw Moult return to Motherwell for a brief loan spell, and he then made the move to Dundee United on a permanent basis.

