Ex-Preston North End man among several players released by Wigan Athletic
Former Preston North End striker, Joe Rodwell-Grant, is on the search for a new club after being let go by Wigan Athletic.
The League One side has published its 2024 retained list, with Rodwell-Grant one of several Under-21 squad members released. Latics snapped the centre-forward up in the summer of 2022, following a trial period.
He had scored against Wigan, in a 2021 pre-season friendly away to Wigan. He earned himself a one-year professional contract at North End - having been with the club since the age of 11. Loan spells at Chorley, Bamber Bridge and Lancaster City followed, but he was let go in 2022.
His seven year stay at Preston was brought to an end and Stephen Crainey brought him in to Wigan’s U21 squad. Rodwell-Grant found the net on debut, against Watford in the Professional Development League.
But, in May 2023 - one year after extending his contract - he ruptured his Achilles and required surgery. Rodwell-Grant, 21, had been out on loan with FC United of Manchester in the Northern Premier League.
The five senior players released by Wigan - who finished 12th in League One - are Ben Amos, Tom Pearce, Stephen Humphrys and Josh Magennis. Seven fellow U21s were released, along with Rodwell-Grant.
