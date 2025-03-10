Rangers reportedly considered a move for the defender last summer before his move to Hearts

Preston North End have been linked with a potential summer transfer move for Hearts star James Penrice.

The Lilywhites are one of three English clubs to be credited with interest in the 26-year-old, along with Watford and Premier League strugglers Southampton. Jambos left-back, Penrice, has been at Tynecastle since the summer after joining on a free transfer from Livingston.

He has established himself as a key player for the Scottish club, racking up 38 appearances across all competitions. Penrice is tied down until 2027 at Hearts and has scored two goals, while assisting four. Prior to joining the club there were rumours around a potential move to Rangers.

Penrice came through the youth ranks at Partick Thistle and went on to represent the first team on 114 occasions. He had loan spells at East Fife and Livingston during the six-year spell and then joined the latter - his hometown club - on a permanent basis in 2021.

Having chipped in with four goals and 15 assists in 109 outings for Livingston, Penrice opted against signing a new deal and Hearts made their move last summer. It’s suggested that Hearts are ‘braced for bids’ with PNE, Watford and the Saints having watched the player closely.

Left-back is certainly a position that will be on North End’s list in the summer. Brentford loan man Jayden Meghoma will head back to his parent club and Robbie Brady is set to be out of contract as things stand. A void will need to be filled on that side of the pitch.

“I think he should have ambitions of looking further.”

The verdict on Penrice from Jambos boss Neil Critchley, who has been in charge since October 2024, is glowing. The former Queens Park Rangers and Blackpool boss feels Penrice is destined for bigger things as well as international football.

“I think James has been outstanding,” said the Hearts boss in November. “He is a top boy, really driven, plays with energy and character. He’s been fantastic. I think he should have ambitions of looking further. I spoke to him about international recognition.

“I know he’s got that ambition and it’s something he wants to do. I think that’s within his grasp. If he keeps playing the way he’s playing, then he will get noticed by people around him. He has been a major plus since I came here.”

